State of Emergency declared for Murray, KY

The City of Murray's Mayor Jack Rose declared a local State of Emergency on Saturday, February 24.

Several neighborhoods and businesses within the city limits were impacted by severe storms on Saturday.

The State of Emergency is in effect from February 24 to March 5, 2018.

The City of Murray and the Calloway County DES are working together to assess the damage from last night’s severe weather along and implement clean-up and restoration efforts.

The State of Emergency will help with clean-up and restoration efforts and in applying for FEMA funds for reimbursement from funds spent because of additional manpower and equipment.

