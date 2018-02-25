Illinois Supreme Court hitting the road

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Supreme Court is hitting the road.

In a news release, the court says the justices will gather at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - the alma mater of Chief Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier - on March 15 to hear two cases.

The practice of "riding circuit" to hold hearings around the state was something that was done as a matter of course in the earliest days of the court. Karmeier says that it's done today as a way to let more Illinois residents see how the court works and to "demystify" a process many people don't know much about.

The release says students and teachers from various schools have been invited to attend the arguments.

