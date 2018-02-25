City of Paducah removes floodgate

Crews moving the large floodgate in front of the Julian Carroll Convention Center. (Source: City of Paducah, Kentucky Government/Facebook)

City crews are working to remove the large floodgate in front of the Julian Carroll Convention Center on Wednesday, March 14.

Work also is being done to clean litter and organic debris (logs, etc.) on the river side of the floodwall.

Most of the floodgates will remain in place until the debris is cleared away.

The Ohio River at Paducah is below 45 feet and falling.



On Sunday, February 25, city crews from various departments including the Engineering-Public Works, Parks & Recreation, and Fire Departments are being scheduled and mobilized, equipment will be moved into place, and the clearing of the sill (the bottom) of each gate will begin. Once the preparations are finished, which will take several hours, crews will then begin the floodgate installation process.

