Part of Paducah building removed after collapse

A contractor worked Sunday night to remove the front of a partially collapsed building in Paducah, Kentucky to stabilize it.

South 3rd Street has reopened to traffic after being closed.

One lane of Kentucky Avenue still is closed next to the building. Drivers should remember that there may be times that one lane of South 3rd could be closed for the maneuvering of equipment.

A portion of the building located at 133 South 3rd Street collapsed at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 24.

Part of the front of the building fell into the roadway. No one was injured.



According to the City of Paducah, all efforts are being made to save the building. Over the past several weeks, the building owners have been renovating the structure.

