First Alert: Sunny and dry air in the Heartland

Cloudy skies are still western Kentucky and Tennessee but will be clearing across the Heartland tonight.

The clear will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s, but still above freezing.

Sunny skies are expected tomorrow with light clouds and above average temperatures.

Dry air will stay in the Heartland for a few days, but there is a chance of rain and storms that will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday.



