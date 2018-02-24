Hoops scores for 2/24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hoops scores for 2/24

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
(KFVS) -

College Basketball takes the stage in the NCAA finale for the OVC and MVC regular season.

SEMO Redhawks

Men's: UT Martin 72

           SEMO 66 F

Women's: UT Martin 69

                 SEMO 68 F

SIU

SIU 44

Evansville 75 F

Murray

Mizzou

Tigers 66

UK 88 F

High School

Notre Dame 65

Perryville 32 F

