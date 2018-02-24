4-year-old girl battling cancer crowned Honorary Illinois Rodeo Queen

A four-year-old Murphysboro girl was crowned an Illinois Honorary Rodeo Queen for the day on Saturday.

Family, friends and some special guests gathered together at the Blue Boar in Union County, IL to help celebrate with Blakleigh Lipe at her party.

"It means a lot to have all the communities to get together and make things that Blakleigh wants to do come true and make her happy. That's all that matters," Blakleigh's mother Casi Camden said.

Of the special guests, Blakleigh was surprised with four people that came by to give her some special gifts. The special guests were Miss Rodeo Illinois 2018, Miss Rodeo Teen Illinois 2018, the 2018 Illinois High School Rodeo Queen and the 2018 Illinois Rodeo Queen Junior.

After being diagnosed and fighting stage 3 liver cancer, this was a day for her to help her heal and enjoy this special day just for her.

"This is just a special day for her and she can take her mind off of everything that she's going through," 2012 Miss Rodeo Illinois Jeannette Webb said. "It will give her a little bit of faith and a little bit of hope to go through everything and go through it."

Webb received word about Blakleigh's situation and wanted to help. She learned that Blakleigh loved horses and helped get the word out to the Illinois Rodeo Queens.

The queens each gave presents to Blakleigh ranging from coloring books to wooden horses to ride on. More importantly, they gave her some attire to ride horses along with her own hat and crowning her an Honorary Rodeo Queen for the day.

For more information on Blakleigh's journey, you can follow her story on her Facebook page.

