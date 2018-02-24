Unconfirmed injuries after storm near Union City, TN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Unconfirmed injuries after storm near Union City, TN

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer

UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) -

A weather service spotter noticed what could have been a tornado east of Union City, Tennessee on Saturday night.

There were unconfirmed injuries on Knox Daniel Rd. 

No word on the extent of damage or injuries.

