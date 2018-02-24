Storm damage to nursing home building in Matthews, MO

The roof of a nursing home in Mathew, MO are damaged after a storm passed over the town Saturday night. A piece of siding is stuck in a nearby tree and the fence of the patio area also was destroyed

Storms blowing through Matthews, Missouri damaged a nursing home building on Saturday night, February 24.

There were no injuries according to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office.

Utility poles were down and some cars in the ditch due to storms.

The sheriff's office said to stay off roads near Matthews the power lines/poles down are across State Highway H at the Cotton Gin in Matthews west of 61 on Saturday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, reports of windows blown out, damage to several cars and an overturned semi was reported.

Hwy. H off of I-55 is closed due to several power lines on the road, according to the sheriff's office.

Homes had damage around that stretch of road.

Railroad Street is where the nursing home damage was done to the roof on the western corner of the nursing home.

The shingles were ripped off. A fence line was torn out.

A tree was down as well.

The fire chief the roof seemed to have shifted downward, according to the city fire chief.

More than 50 residents in the nursing home were being relocated to the same company to owns the nursing home or to hospitals. The mayor feels the building is unsafe, so they are being evacuated out.

The residents will be relocated to a nursing home with the same company in the area, soon.

The nursing home was the hardest, hit, but the mayor was thankful no one was seriously injured.

Mayor Ray Mills hopes to have power back on in the overnight hours.

