Crews rescuing people stranded in vehicle in Delta, MO

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
DELTA, MO (KFVS) -

According to a Delta Fire Protection firefighter, crews are out on Highway P south of Delta rescuing people stranded in a vehicle. 

The firefighter said the road is 3 foot deep in at least one area. 

Water is covering the road in many areas for at least a mile.

Crews have closed Highway P at Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County. 

