Storm damage reports 2/24

The following storm damage reports are from the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky:

Missouri

Poplar Bluff is reporting Roxie Road near Maud Street is impassible due to flooding.

Water over the roadway on County Road 569 in Rombauer.

Henderson is reporting Towers Road and Ripple Lane is completely under water and parts of the road are washing out quickly.

Matthews is reporting structure and wind damage. A road has been blocked near the Cotton Gin. Windows were blown out and damage to several homes and cars, including a semi-truck.

Jackson, MO closures: Donna Dr By Jackson Blvd E Main St At Shawnee Blvd, W Main Near Hubble Creek, Parkview Street Through Park Is Closed Off

E Independence Low Water Bridge closed until the morning of Feb. 25.

Illinois

Carbondale reports a small tree over the road and flooding on Country Club Road at Harris Glen Road.

Pleasant Hill Road and McLafferty Road in Carbondale are being blocked off due to flooding. East Walnut St. and Bigler Road are also flooded.

Numerous roads flooded in Marion.

West Frankfort is reporting water on parts of Highway 149 and side roads.

Several roads in the southern portion of Williamson County becoming impassable. Near Creal Springs.

Thompsonville is reporting several impassable roads in southeastern Franklin County.

Several roads impassable in Franklin County.

Water covering Strawberry Road in Brookport.



Kentucky

Murray has reports of widespread tree damage, power outages and windows blown out of the area Food Giant.

