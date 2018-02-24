Missouri governor declares state of emergency

Governor Greitens has declared a state of emergency and activated the resources of Missouri National Guard on Saturday, February 24.

Greitens signed an executive order ensures that all state resources are available for the weather event and brings a rapid response capability to impacted areas.

The state is continuing to move resources in anticipation of supporting local responders who are working diligently to save lives and protect property.

“Thank you to our first responders for their dedication and hard work keeping Missouri families safe and protecting property. Our highly skilled emergency teams are already saving lives and implementing their coordinated response plans to ensure that the right resources are in the areas where they are most needed. Please stay safe and stay away from rising water," Greitens said.

A FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY has been issued for Saturday, February due to severe weather and flooding.

