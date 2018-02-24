More Chicagoland teens caught with vaping devices

Illinois law prohibits anyone 17 and younger from buying or possessing tobacco of any kind (Source: Pixabay.com)

HINSDALE, Ill. (AP) - Educators in the Chicago suburbs say they've seen a dramatic increase in the number of students caught vaping on campus.

The Chicago Tribune reports that teenagers use devices such as JUULs and e-cigarettes. The former is a slim, rectangular device that resembles a USB flash drive, and the latter looks like a highlighter marker.

Illinois law prohibits anyone 17 and younger from buying or possessing tobacco of any kind, and state lawmakers are considering a bill to raise the age to 21. The legal age for purchasing tobacco is 21 in more than a dozen cities across the state, including Chicago.

School administrators worry that the new ways to get doses of nicotine are making the illegal habit more appealing to students and more difficult for teachers to catch.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.