Power outages in the Heartland

As of 8:20 p.m. Ameren reports 1,020 customers in Illinois and 1,760 customers in Missouri without service.

About 1,000 were without power in Obion County where multiple poles were down. There were also outages scattered in Dyer County, Gibson County and Crockett County in Tennessee and in Fulton County in Kentucky.

To report a power outage, click here.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.