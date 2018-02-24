Paducah man arrested on drug charges

Deputies arrested a man on drug charges following a traffic stop in McCracken County on Friday, February 23.

At 11:37 p.m., deputies made a traffic stop on a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo passenger car for an equipment violation on Irvin Cobb Drive.

When officers made contact with the driver, they smelt the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

57-year-old Richard Meadows, of Paducah, was found in possession of hydrocodone pills.

Meadows admitted he did not have a prescription for the pills and he had purchased them illegally.

He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance and his rear license plate not illuminated.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.