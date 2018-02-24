I-55 southbound now open in New Madrid Co. after crash

I-55 southbound is now open from the Kewanee to the north New Madrid exit after a crash.

New Madrid County Sheriff's Department deputies were rerouting traffic into US Highway 61 from Kewanee to get back on the Interstate at the North New Madrid exit.

You are asked to use caution in these areas.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.