Everyday Hero: C.L."Mac" McCoy

There are many ways to serve. You can serve your community, serve in the military, or simply serve a hot meal to a stranger. In this Everyday Hero’s lifetime of service, C.L. Mac McCoy has done all three.

“They needed volunteers,” said McCoy. “I volunteered.”

C.L. ‘Mac’ McCoy is a volunteer at the Sikeston O.A.K.S. center. O.A.K.S. stands for older adults keep serving.

McCoy is just one of the center's volunteers, but Sikeston O.A.K.S. Center director Lisa Hicks says he always goes above and beyond the call of duty.

“Mr. Mac has been volunteering at the center for 20 years in some capacity,” said Hicks. “Right now, he’s delivering our hot meals once a week next door and our frozen meals. We currently serve 225 people who are homebound.”

In his younger days, Mac served in the Army.

“I was in the 12th Infantry in Vietnam, a tank battalion in Germany, I was in White Sands, New Mexico during the early missile firings and stuff like that,” said McCoy.

McCoy served 20 years and 12 days in the military. Now, at age 84, he is still willing to serve. Every Wednesday and Friday McCoy delivers Meals on Wheels.

“Mr. Mac will always do whatever you ask him to,” said Hicks. “He has driven me on a Saturday in the snow to deliver meals, in the sleet and everything else.”

Knock on wood, McCoy says he hasn’t had any problems getting the meals where they need to go.

"I've never lost one," said McCoy pushing a handcart loaded with stacked Styrofoam meal containers filled with Salisbury steak and mashed potatoes.

McCoy doesn't just make the rounds serving lunch, the meals he delivers also come with a side of friendship.

"Sometimes he has to go in and put the food away for them, and visits with them," said O.A.K.S. volunteer Sarah Buchanan. "Some of them even give him birthday and Christmas presents.”

"The ones that are homebound are very lonely," said Hicks. "Some of them do have family and support systems around, and others don’t have any sort of support system around. They are appreciative when someone comes to spend time with them and brings the meals to them."

Even when Mac doesn’t stick around to chat, he says helping others always makes him feel good.

“It makes me feel good," said McCoy. "I feel like I’m accomplishing something.”

McCoy plans to continue delivering Meals on Wheels as long as he is able.

"As long as I can – sure, why not?" McCoy said.

McCoy holds the deep-rooted belief that so long as he's young at heart - he can do anything.

“You have to get older, but you don’t have to get old," said McCoy.

McCoy is also a member of the VFW in Sikeston, and volunteers there two nights a week. He is always willing to lend a hand when needed and has volunteered for different charities around town, and is a past recipient of the Lt. Governor's Volunteer Award.

If you know someone who should be recognized as an Everyday Hero, click here to make your nomination.

We'll profile an Everyday Hero each month on Heartland News and all of our heroes will be honored at the annual Red Cross recognition luncheon.

