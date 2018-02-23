4 injured after crash in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 injured after crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Four people were injured in a head-on crash in McCracken County, Kentucky according to the sheriff's office.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Benton Road near Cold Springs Road.

An investigation showed the driver of one car drifted into the other lane hitting the vehicle head-on.

Both drivers and two children were taken to an area hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. 

Reidland-Farley Fire Department and Mercy EMS also responded to the wreck.

