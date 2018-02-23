Mingo Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center to host a food packing event

A student-led group will be packing 8,000 meals and then distributing them to local area food pantries.

Youth 2 Youth: Partners 4 Peace (Y2Y) partnering with Hope International in Bernie, Missouri who will be bringing out the raw ingredients.

“The young men and women of Mingo are amazing. I’m so proud of the efforts they have put into giving a hand to such a worthy cause. When you have young people getting involved and standing up for things that have a real purpose it is really inspiring to see.” said Center Director Lawrence Ferrell.

They will pack each bag with a nutritious meal that can feed a family of six. The meals will be distributed to food pantries in Butler, Wayne and Stoddard Counties.

