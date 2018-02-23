Monster Truck Nationals in Du Quoin, IL

The Monster Truck Nationals Show hit the Du Quoin State Fair Grounds with Bigfoot, Raminator, Heavy Hitter, Basher, Snakebite and Tailgator all competing to win the top spot.

The trucks will compete in races, wheelie competitions, long jump, and freestyle competitions.

Sid Sidewinder who is driving the Snake Bike Truck and said his main goal is to defeat the Bigfoot truck this weekend. Sidewinder spoke about why people enjoy coming out to monster truck rallies.

"We are here for the fans, we are here for the kids, you know we've traveled all over the United States, all over Canada, we've gone over to Kuwait, to Japan and all over," said Sidewinder. "Little kids today what do they have to look up to it seems like anymore, we are kind of like super hero's to the kids."

