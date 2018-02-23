Southeast MO republican joins call for governor to resign

Members of Governor Eric Greitens own political party are continuing to call on him to resign in the wake of the criminal case against him.

When Senator Doug Libla, a Republican from Poplar Bluff, first heard about the serious allegations of sexual misconduct and blackmail against Greitens, he initiated the process for an investigation to take place through a bipartisan letter signed by senators to Missouri attorney general.

After news broke Thursday that in St. Louis Grand Jury ‘found probable cause’ in the case against Greitens, Sen. Libla feels it’s casting a dark shadow over the state capital.

“I'll just stand by the fact that I think he should seriously consider resigning to help the state move forward,” Libla said. "It's not only causing statewide concern but also a national concern when you have the chief executive officer Governor Greitens involved in a proceeding like this. It seems to distract from the business that we need to be taking care of for our citizens here in Missouri."

The first-term governor faces a felony count of invasion of privacy.

Criminal defense attorney Bryan Greaser represented a client in Cape Girardeau County's first invasion of privacy case 20-years-ago.

He tells me the statute continues to evolve, especially with advances in technology.

"Our legislators knew that there were necessary changes in the law when we started using what becomes so mainstream,” Greaser said. “Digital photographs and cellphones and an ability to take photographs from those phones and actually email it or text it, or send it somewhere or share it with another person."

Greaser added cases of invasion of privacy that include digital content can have additional elements that difficult to prove, such as proving a certain person transferred private information photographs from one device to another.

"A lot of times we'll see maybe an email went from that email account,” Greaser said. “But sometimes people may say well just because it came from my email account or my computer doesn't prove that it was actually me.”

Greitens maintains his innocence and says he won't let the case stop him from leading the state.

He's expected to face a judge on March 16.

