Missouri governor trouble familiar to Illinois' governor past

The trouble for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is familiar to those in the neighboring state of Illinois.

Illinois is no stranger to governors getting in trouble.

John Jackson from SIU's Paul Simon Public Policy Institute analyzed the Governor Greitens indictment on a felony invasion of privacy charge.

"Well, it is a big deal politically, and it could become a big deal legally and constitutionally," Jackson said.

Jackson said there are parallels in the charges against Missouri Governor Greitens and what happened to former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

"The difference is Blagojevich was doing things that he did wheeling and dealing in the office- what he was ultimately convicted for, whereas this is a personal morality matter for the Missouri Governor," Jackson said. "This is would be damaging to anyone's political career. Being indicted by a federal prosecutor just as what the case with Blagojevich – is not a good thing legally and he is in jeopardy."

Earlier today, Greitens stepped down from the National Governors Association. Jackson said "He realized that he's been damaged nationally particularly in national Republican Party circles. And this is just further evidence of the damage that's already taken place in the state.

Even though Greitens hasn't been convicted of anything yet, the political fallout will continue, Jackson said.

"This will further weaken him with the Republicans in the Missouri legislature. It will strengthen the Democratic and embolden the critics," Jackson concluded.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.