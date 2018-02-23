103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.

The KDPH is working along with other health providers to educate the public and health providers.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable disease.

As of Feb. 17, there have been 78 hospitalizations and no deaths. There have been seven new cases reported from Feb. 11-17.

For more information, click here to learn more about Hepatitis A.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.