KY gov. declares state of emergency following heavy rain, flooding

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has issued a state of emergency across the Commonwealth after heavy rains have caused widespread flooding.

Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) on Feb. 22.

“Monitor the threat of heavy rainfall and flooding alerts through your weather radio and media broadcasts to ensure you have awareness of changing conditions in your area,” said KYEM director Michael Dossett. ”Please also be aware of safety concerns for local first responders as they assist citizens in flood-prone areas.”

Gov. Bevin has also activated the state’s prohibitions on price gouging.

There have been several road closures due to flooding, and landslides in western Ky.

Landslides

A landslide was reported on US 62 in Caldwell County, Ky.

A mudslide closed a road in Lyon County, Ky. on Friday.

