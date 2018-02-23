"Illinois Top 200" seeks votes from public to celebrate state's bicentennial

Preparation for a bicentennial celebration is underway to commemorate the state of Illinois’ 200th Birthday.

That’s right, December 3, 1818, was the special day that made Illinois the 21st state in the union. Since then there has been a lot of great things come out of the “Prairie State”. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, The State Journal-Register and the Illinois Bicentennial Commission would like your help choosing the 200 greatest people, places and things in state history.

“From art to science to civil rights, Illinois has made huge contributions to the world. We think it’s time to celebrate those contributions,” said Alan Lowe, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “The presidential library is also the official state historical library, so we’re excited about helping people explore the past, share their opinions and hear the views of other Illinoisans.”

Starting February 19, Top Movies will be the first category open to the public for voting.

The nominees for greatest homegrown films are: “The Sting,” “Ordinary People,” “The Blues Brothers” and “Hoop Dreams.”

Everyone is invited to cast their votes at www.IllinoisTop200.com and use the hashtag #IllinoisProud on social media.

The tentative category list includes:

Movies Businesses Inventions and innovations Buildings Historic sites Scenic spots Museums Books Writers Worst tragedies Musicians Artists and architects Actors Entertainers Scientists Athletes Groundbreaking women Minority trailblazers Leaders Greatest moments

“Illinois has been home to some of the most important contributions in the last 200 years,” added Todd Sears, president and publisher of the State Journal-Register, the daily newspaper in Springfield and the oldest newspaper in Illinois. “We can proudly point to historic presidents, industrious entrepreneurs, world-class sports teams and culture-enhancing organizations that have all made huge impacts on the United States and the world. Join us in celebrating this by sharing your opinion for the Top 200 of Illinois.”

For more information, you can click here. You can also follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

