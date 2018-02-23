Women for Change Carbondale advocate voting in Jackson Co.

Women for Change Carbondale is an organization that heads a number of projects aimed at community improvements.

Ginger Rye Sanders said after seeing a number of struggles in her community in Carbondale she wanted to start working to make it a better place.'

Sanders started Women for Change Carbondale and their latest endeavor of the organization is to increase voter turnout in Jackson County.

During the last state and local elections, only around 17% of registered voters showed up at the polls in Jackson County, according to the County Clerk. That's only around 6,800 people total.

Sanders said Women for Change Carbondale has been knocking on doors, sending social media updates, distributing information fliers and even helping people register to vote. She said they are taking pledges and once you tell the organization you're gonna vote, they won't hear any excuses not to.

"We're gonna hold you to it," she said, "We're gonna call and ask you, 'Do you need a ride? Do you need a babysitter? What do you need because we want to make it possible for you.'"

The organization isn't advocating or endorsing any particular candidate, they simply want more people to exercise their political rights.

"When my neighborhood is better, your neighborhood is better," she said, "Together we can make a change. Go out and vote. Get informed about the candidates and what they're doing. Do they resemble the issues that you're concerned about? If they are, vote them in.

Sanders said they have a goal to have 9,000 registered voters make it to the polls by November.

