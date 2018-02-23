Heartland Hoops featured games 2/23 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Hoops featured games 2/23

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
Big District Championship win for Saxony Lutheran girls over Arcadia Valley (Source: Jessica Eftink, KFVS) Big District Championship win for Saxony Lutheran girls over Arcadia Valley (Source: Jessica Eftink, KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Here are the featured Heartland Hoops games for February 23:

Girls basketball

Saxony Lutheran 52 F
Arcadia Valley 37

Boys basketball

Saxony Lutheran 56 F
Doniphan 39

Carbondale 70
Jackson 72 F

Anna-Jonesboro 54 F
Chester 51

Sesser-Valier 55 F
Woodlawn 51

Meridian 60
Goreville 67 F

You can click here to check all the scores.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly