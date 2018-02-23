Piece of ceiling falls at Illinois State Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State officials say a section of ceiling has fallen in the Illinois State Fairgrounds' Livestock Center as the building hosts the Illinois Beef Expo.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the Illinois Department of Agriculture says it was notified Thursday afternoon that a section of drywall ceiling had fallen. There were no injuries. The roof fell after the end of a livestock sale that had people packed in the stands.

The agency blamed damaged roof drains, recent heavy rains and freezing weather. State officials say they've inspected the roof, repaired it and don't expect further issues.

Illinois Beef Expo officials say their events will continue at the facility this weekend.

Other buildings at the fairgrounds have had troubles recently. The Coliseum has been deemed unsafe for occupancy and Barn 13 had repairs to keep its roof from collapsing.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

