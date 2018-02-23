Boozey Brownies: Make your boxed mix better with wine

The folks at Starview Vineyards gave us the idea for boozey brownies. (Source: Pixabay)

Yes, you can actually have your wine and eat it too.

Let us at Heartland Weekend introduce you to boozey brownies.

CLICK HERE to find out how you can use wine to step up you boxed mix.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.