Big Muddy Film Festival takes over Carbondale for 40th year

This Heartland Weekend we encourage you to sit down, kick back, and relax.

That’s because the 40th annual Big Muddy Film Festival returns to Carbondale.

A total of 73 movies of all genres will be shown at 10 different venues throughout the course of the week, Feb 19th – 25th. CLICK HERE to make your plans to screen a movie this Heartland Weekend.

