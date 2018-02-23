Lawmaker to present Charleston, MO school with proclamation

There will be an assembly at Charleston High School on Friday, March 2 presenting the school district with a proclamation.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, it will be held at the Clara Drinkwater Newnam Auditorium at 2:30 p.m.

State Rep. Holly Rehder will present a proclamation commending the Charleston Blue Jay Basketball program.

The recent release of the documentary, The Blue Jay Experience, written and directed by Charleston alum, Anthony LeVar Sinks, has garnered the spotlight of attention to the boy's basketball program, according to Karen Teeters with the Chamber.

