Woman dead after car struck tree in Johnson Co., IL

A 19-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle struck a tree.

A 2008 Ford Focus was traveling west on IL Hwy 146 at the Johnson County - Pope County line.

The vehicle left the road onto the north shoulder.

Her vehicle then struck a tree and then stopped in a creek.

She was alone in her vehicle.

The woman was reported missing on Feb. 22 and her vehicle and body were not found until the morning of Feb. 23.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.