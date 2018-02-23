IDOC installing flood gates in Hardin County, IL

IEMA is receiving weather forecast updates and river stage predictions and staff is in close contact with emergency management officials throughout the state. (Source: KFVS)

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has directed the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield.

This will help state personnel to help local officials keep residents safe and protect critical infrastructure.



Work crews from the Illinois Department of Corrections are installing floodgates in Hardin County, and the Illinois Department of Transportation is handling delivery of the pumps, hoses, and sandbags.

The governor has issued a state disaster proclamation for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion counties. This is to help their communities due to flooding.

“I am impressed with the strength of the those who have been forced out of their homes and the volunteers who make sure they have essential needs,” said Gov. Rauner. “We must continue to stand together during times of emergency and provide continued support and assistance as these communities fight the rising floodwaters.”

