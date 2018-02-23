Peeps launching 8 new flavors for Easter

Peeps released eight new flavors for Easter. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

Just in time for Easter, Peeps has launched eight new flavors!

The flavors include sour cherry and a breakfast staple...pancakes and syrup.

Along with regular Peeps, there will also be new Peeps Filled Delights. It's a Peep plus sweet, creamy filling. Those new flavors include lemon sherbet, orange sherbet and Neapolitan.

Want to be surprised? Peeps will also have a mystery flavor.

