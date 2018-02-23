Illinois officials announce plan to stabilize mine

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Illinois officials have a plan to stabilize a mine that collapsed under a school in a southwestern village.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the ground beneath the Wolf Branch Middle School in the village of Swansea dropped almost 25 inches (0.6 meters) when the abandoned Summit Mine collapsed in September. The agency says the collapse caused "extensive structural damage" to the building.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the agency announced Wednesday that it will pump a concrete mixture into the mine to halt gradual sinking. It estimated that the project will begin in mid-April and will be completed by early summer.

The project will cost nearly $1.9 million. The project will be paid for with federal money from the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

