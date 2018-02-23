Illinois group homes still troubled despite reform promise

CHICAGO (AP) - A newspaper investigation has found that despite Illinois officials' promise to reform troubled group homes for disabled adults, allegations of abuse and neglect have risen, staffing levels have fallen and state oversight has been slow.

State officials and legislators pledged to fix the system after a 2016 Chicago Tribune investigation revealed that the state concealed evidence of harm and death at group homes.

In a follow-up investigation, the newspaper obtained state enforcement records that show many group homes are still unprepared. The newspaper also found that state oversight remains inconsistent. According to some group home owners, staffing shortages also continue to affect the industry.

According to the state's Office of Auditor General, allegations of abuse and neglect reached a record high with more than 3,600 cases in fiscal year 2017.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

