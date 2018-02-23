Bill steering some pregnant inmates to rehab advances

The bill concerning pregnant inmates is advancing (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - In a state struggling with a surging female incarceration rate, the law of averages - and human nature - make it inevitable that pregnant women end up in Kentucky's jails.

Looking for an alternative to locking up expectant mothers, some lawmakers are pushing a bill to set conditions to transfer some pregnant inmates into rehabilitation centers.

The proposal would apply to mothers-to-be awaiting trial on nonviolent charges and is a recognition that many are in custody for drug offenses in a state overwhelmed by drug addiction.

Sen. Julie Raque Adams says her bill recognizes there's a chance to protect the unborn baby and turn around the expectant mother's life.

The bill cleared its first hurdle Thursday when the Senate Health and Welfare Committee advanced it.

