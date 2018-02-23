2 Charleston, MO men sentenced for gun robbery of informant

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Eastern Missouri, two men were sentenced to prison for the robbery of a confidential informant.

Rontavious Clark, 21, and Marquez Ware, 28, both of Charleston, Missouri, were sentenced on charges of theft of U.S. personal property and a felony count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Clark was sentenced to 9 years and Ware was sentenced to more than 10 years.

Clark and Ware robbed a confidential informant working with ATF agents on June 20. They robbed the informant of $900 after a meth transaction.

Ware was arrested the night of the robbery and confessed to helping rob the informant. Ware still had $400 on him when he was arrested.

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, Sikeston DPS, and ATF all investigated the case.

