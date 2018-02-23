State of Emergency declared in Marshall Co., KY due to threat of flooding

The Marshall County judge executive declared a State of Emergency for the county due to rising water and the threat of another storm.

According to the declaration, the county has multiple road closures due to rising waters and the threat of another storm moving through the area may impact several homes, as well as road damage in the county and the incorporated cities of Benton, Hardin and Calvert City.

With the declaration, the county emergency management director can direct the county emergency management office to help those in the community and deliver local resources.

