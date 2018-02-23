Grain truck overturns on Route 3 in Alexander County, IL

It happened on February 23 around 10 a.m. north of the airport. (Source: KFVS)

According to the Alexander County, Illinois Sheriff's Office, a truck hauling grain overturned on Route 3 on Friday morning.

The road was down to one lane for a time.

Grain was spilled on the side of the road.

There were no injuries.

