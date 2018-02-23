6 juveniles charged in connection with threats made to Marshall Co., KY schools

Six juveniles were charged with terroristic threatening in connection with threats made in the Marshall County, Kentucky school system.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, February 23, officers investigated six different reports of threats or comments made by students in the school system.

Six juveniles were charged and ordered by the Juvenile Court to be taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook that they have no reason to believe that any of these threats are a current danger to any of the schools as those making the treats or comments were placed in detention.

