US 62 one lane traffic reopened in Caldwell Co., KY after landslide

US 62 has reopened a section of US 62 to one lane traffic at the 16.5 mile marker in Caldwell County after a landslide.

This is just west of Dawson Springs near the Caldwell-Hopkins County line.

The KYTC Caldwell County Highway Maintenance Crew completed partial repairs to the eastbound lane of US 62 after it was damaged by a landslide about a week ago.

The roadway had to be closed most of this week to facilitate the work.

With the roadway reopened to one lane traffic, engineers will continue to watch the area for signs of movement.

If the landslide continues to move additional work could be required. If the rebuilt eastbound lane holds, a new driving surface will be placed on the repair once area asphalt plants open for the start of construction season.

Drivers should continue to use appropriate caution along the one lane section.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will attempt to provide appropriate updates as the landslide repair continues.

