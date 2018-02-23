Paducah PD investigating shots fired; looking for man

Paducah police are looking for a man who may have information on shots fired into a home in December 2017. (Source: KFVS)

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are looking for a man who may have information about shots fired into a home in late 2017.

According to police, they have been unable to find Gregory Hixon, 34, of Walter Jetton Blvd.

Investigators believe he may have information pertinent to the case.

Police say a next-door neighbor reported hearing gunshots on Dec. 30, 2017, and officers found five bullet holes through the back door of a home in the 3100 block of Harrison Street. They say the resident was not home at the time.

Anyone with information about Hixon's whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.