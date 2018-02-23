WKCTC hosts 200th 'Science Seminar Series' seminar

West Kentucky Community and Technical College celebrates the 200th seminar in it's Science Seminar Series.

The seminar will take place Monday, February 26 from 11 a.m. to noon in the college's Waller Hall, Room 112 in Paducah, Ky.

WKCTC Professor Emeritus of Chemistry, Dr. Sam S.V. Suryanaranyana, established the series in February 1985 as an opportunity to expose faculty, students and community members to advanced topics in the various areas of science, making important connections about science with seminar audiences.

Today, as it was at its inception, a science seminar series and a focus on research is unique for community colleges.

Students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to attend the free presentation and to enjoy refreshments as a panel of current WKCTC science faculty presents "Journey of Discovery: What We Learn through Scientific Research."

WKCTC Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs and Science Seminar series co-sponsor Dr. Karen Hlinka said the 200th seminar is an opportune time to reflect on the importance of scientific research, academic freedom and the peer-review process in advancing scientific breakthroughs that advance society and our every-day lives.

"Historical anecdotes, some serious and some humorous, will be shared about what happens when research goes well... and when it doesn't. We invite everyone to come celebrate with us," Hlinka said.

