Crews clear mudslide from road in Lyon Co., KY

Crews were working to clear the mudslide in Lyon Co. (Source: KYTC)

A road is back open after a mudslide in Lyon County, Kentucky.

KY 295/Lake Barkley Drive has reopened to traffic at the west edge of Old Kuttawa in Lyon County.

They Lyon County Highway Maintenance Crew has completed the removal of debris from a landslide that blocked the roadway at KY 295 milepost 1.2.

On Monday, Feb. 26 the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet started getting equipment ready to attack the landslide on KY 295/Lake Barkley Drive.

On the county's Facebook page officials said 295 south between new and old Kuttawa was shut down until further notice.

