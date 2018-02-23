Suspect in custody after police pursuit in Mississippi County, MO

Suspect in custody after police pursuit in Mississippi County

A deputy at the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department may still be trying to catch his breath after a wild pursuit Thursday night near Wyatt.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 11:45 p.m. Mississippi County deputy Zachary Matney was in pursuit of a vehicle on County Road 321 and Route EE.

According to the sheriff's department, Matney attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation when the driver, Alfred E. Murphy, Jr. of Wyatt, refused to stop.

The crash report indicates Murphy crossed Route EE, went into a field, and tried to make a U-turn.

According to the highway patrol, Murphy's vehicle began to slide and hit the deputy's car.

The driver then reportedly got out of his vehicle and ran.

According to the sheriff's department, Deputy Matney chased down Murphy.

Once he had him wrestled to the ground, back-up arrived and Murphy was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Deputy Matney and Murphy were not injured. However, according to the highway patrol, a passenger in Murphy's vehicle did suffer moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital in Sikeston.

Both the deputy's vehicle and the suspect's vehicle have moderate damage.

According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, Murphy was in possession of several grams of methamphetamine, and almost an ounce of hash oil.

Murphy has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, felony resisting arrest, assault second degree, and first-degree property damage.

A female passenger was also taken into custody an outstanding arrest warrant, and could face additional charges in connection with this case.

Murphy's bond was set at $200,000.

