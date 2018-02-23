Marshall Co., KY Sheriff's Office phone lines running again - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The office phone lines at the Marshall County KY Sheriff's Office are running after being down Friday morning on February 23.

The emergency 911 line did not working during the outage.

The office is still open.

