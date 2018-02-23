Man found dead in Clay County, AR., state police investigating

A man was found dead inside a home in Clay County Arkansas by police on Thursday, Feb 22.

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller shortly after 8 p.m., 911 received a call about a possible shooting that happened on LaSalle Street in Rector, Ark.

Officers found a deceased man inside the residence. The victim was identified as Jeffery Baker, 40, of Rector.

Arkansas State Police was called in to investigate.

A person of interest has been interviewed regarding the incident. State Police are continuing their investigation.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

