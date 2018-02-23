Crash in Cape Girardeau blocks traffic on Perryville Rd.

A crash on Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, Missouri blocked traffic early Friday morning.

The crash was at the intersection of Perryville Road and West Cape Rock Drive according to Cape Girardeau police.

A semi-truck and a pickup collided in the roadway and blocked the southbound lanes of traffic.

Police said they are waiting for a tow truck to clear the scene.

It is unknown if there were injuries.

