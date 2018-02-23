Endangered Person Advisory canceled for missing 16-year-old out - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Endangered Person Advisory canceled for missing 16-year-old out of Sikeston, MO

The teen returned home on Feb. 27 (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety) The teen returned home on Feb. 27 (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety for a missing 16-year-old female.

According to police, Reilidid Mendoza-Salinas went missing from Pine Street in Sikeston, Missouri at 3 p.m. on February 22. DPS said she returned home on Feb. 27.

Mendoza-Salinas had been last seen around 3 p.m. on February 22.  DPS confirmed she had been with her boyfriend the last couple of days.

